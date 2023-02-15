Najafgarh Horror: Nikki Yadav's last rites performed, father demands capital punishment for accused

The murder was committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot, a B. Pharma graduate, then drove with the dead body to his dhaba - a distance of around 36 km - where he stuffed her body in a refrigerator and went on with his wedding.

After the rites, the grieving father demanded capital punishment for the accused and said that the family was not aware of her relationship.

Her grandfather Ram Kishan said that she had come home along with her younger sister Nidhi, who also lived with Nikki at the rented accommodation in Delhi's Bindapur area, on December 23 and stayed for 4-5 days.

Sunil Yadav came to know about her daughter's death on Tuesday after he got a call from Delhi Police.

"Last time we spoke to her was on February 9," he said.

"After I hadn't been able to reach my daughter since Saturday (February 11) and I came to know through her friend that she was last seen with Sahil. I called him and for three days he stalled me and finally said that she had gone on vacation to Dehradun and Mussoorie," he said.

"He told me that he could not go as he is getting married and is busy with it," said Sunil adding that when he called Gehlot's parents, they said that he was not at home, and later on they said they were not aware of Nikki and where she is.