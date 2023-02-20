Nikki Yadav Murder: Accused planned to push her out of the car

The interrogation of Sahil Gehlot, who is accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav, stuffing her body into a fridge, and then, going on to marry another woman the same day, revealed that he had earlier planned her to push her out of a moving car and show her death as an accident, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources, as his plan could not work out, he then strangulated her with a charging data cable in the car at Nigambodh Ghat parking and then stuffed her body inside the fridge in this dhaba.

Yadav's body was found in a fridge at the dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine's Day (February 14). He had allegedly killed her on February 10 and go on to marry another woman on the same day.