Dunzo delivery guy accused of sexual harassment

In her complaint, Khan stated that she had placed an order and a Dunzo delivery partner had shown up in a drunk condition at her address at midnight and abused her. However, after two days, the delivery partner sent a text to withdraw her complaint over WhatsApp.

Khan also alleged that the man then harassed her and sent her murder and rape threats. He even used extremely profane language. The man even sent her photo of some girls which he claimed to have murdered while warning her that she would be next.

Khan had even sent a legal notice to Dunzo, which, in response, blamed her for contacting the delivery partner directly.

Not getting any response or action from Dunzo, Khan filed a police complaint on which an FIR was also registered.