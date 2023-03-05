Delhi: Man stabbed to death, eight nabbed by police

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people including seven minors in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, a resident of Jeewan Park.

The official said that the incident occurred on Thursday and eight people including seven juveniles have been apprehended.

According to the police, a police control room call was received on Thursday regarding a stabbing incident at Samaypur Badli police station from Jeewan Park, Siraspur area following which a police team rushed to the spot.