Sisodia confesses to destroying two mobile phones

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has reportedly confessed to destroying two mobile phones which were sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.





On July 22, 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the CBI to initiate a case in the excise scam. Sources claim that from that day onwards, Sisodia started using a new mobile phone.



While probing the matter, the CBI learnt that Sisodia had been using three different mobile phones between January 1, 2020 and August 19, 2022.



On August 19, 2022, the probe agency conducted search operation and sezied one phone from Sisodia's possession.



"We later discovered that the mobile phone seized from Sisodia's possession had been used by him from July 22, 2022. This was the date when we were instructed by the MHA to initiate the case in the excise matter," a source said.