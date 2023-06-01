Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court extends Sahil's police custody by 2 days

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are also present, standing and observing as he stabs her.



The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.



"The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father," the official added. (IANS/NS)