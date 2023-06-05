Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'insulting' national anthem

The BJP on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of insulting the national anthem at an event organised on the occasion of World Environment Day at Thyagaraj Stadium.



In a video shared by the BJP, during the programme at the Thyagaraj Stadium, the commentator asks all to stand up for the national anthem.

Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal gets up and leaves the venue. The commentator quickly says that Kejriwal's schedule is busy, therefore he has to leave.