Bharatiya Liberal Party candidates filed nomination for three LokSabha Seats in Delhi

Bharatiya Liberal Party:- Bharatiya Liberal Party - a Delhi based political party- has filed the nomination of its candidates from three LokSabha Seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and South Delhi. The goal of BLP is to resolve the basic issues of the people of Delhi and establish a people-centric government.

BLP has fielded Sanjeev Kumar from North East Delhi who is a famous artist and social worker. From Chandni Chowk, BLP has given ticket to Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur), a spiritual guru and a social worker. As far as the South Delhi seat is concerned, BLP has fielded Ram Rattan Narvat, a practicing advocate and social worker.

While speaking during the completion of the nomination process of all three BLP Candidates, party president, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada said that our dream of making Delhi State corruption free will now come true.He futher said that eliminating corruption and bringing good governance is our (BLP's) supreme goal.

Bharatiya Liberal Party' is committed to do clean politics and bring good governance in Delhi.