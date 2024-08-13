BLP President Dr. Raizada stands firmly with the protesting medical fraternity against the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor

Bharatiya Liberal Party President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has called the rape and murder of 31 years old female doctor at SG Kar medical college in Kolkata abhorrent and disgusting. Doctors all over India are protesting against this heinous incident. Dr. Raizada said that this tragic incident has raised serious questions on the safety of medical professionals. "The brutality of this incident is such that the entire medical fraternity has erupted in protest. Serious questions have risen now on the safety of doctors and other medical staff within the hospital premises", said BLP President Dr Raizada.

BLP President Dr Raizada expressed his sympathy for the family and friends of the victim and demanded strict action to be taken against the accused. "This should not have happened in the first place. Successive governments have repeatedly shunned the security concerns of the medical fraternity across India states. Much more needs to be done to ensure that such gruesome acts are not repeated again and again.", said Dr Raizada.

Bharatiya Liberal Party stands firmly with the medical fraternity in protest against this tragic incident and demand the needed upgradation of safety measures for the medical staff.