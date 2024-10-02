"Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and ideas are more relevant today than ever": BLP President Dr Raizada

Party President Dr Raizada, talking about the degradation that happened with Gandhian principles by today's political class, said that our politics is fast moving away from the path set by Mahatma Gandhi. According to Dr. Raizada, today's politics show us how badly we have failed to follow the principle of Gandhi in the last 77 years as a Nation. "Indian politics today is infested with rouges, goons, liars and manipulators. Political Parties today function like an organized gang. The ethos of democracy has been overwhelmed with a corrupt system. ", said the party President. "Gandhi's Swaraj model where every village is self-governed is still a distant dream".

Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to Gandhian Principle of Secularism, women empowerment and collective growth. BLP President, Dr Munish Raizada has completed his MBBS at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS) in Sevagram, Wardha. He is deeply inspired by the Gandhian way of living and his principles, and always tried to imbibe those teachings in his political activity. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is duty bound to work for the welfare of the people of Delhi. BLP is gearing up to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election and establish a people centric government in the state.



