Global Air Quality Rankings Not Official, India Sets Own Standards: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Global air quality rankings cited by various organisations are not conducted by any official authority, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that the widely quoted international indices, such as IQAir World Air Quality Report, WHO Global Air Quality Database, Environmental Performance Index (EPI) and Global Burden of Disease (GBD) metrics, are not conducted by any official authority.

These serve only as advisory values, not binding standards.