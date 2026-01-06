Madras High Court Gives Verdict to Allow Lighting the Karthigai Deepam Lamp Atop Thiruparankundaram Hill; Dismisses Public Peace Concern as ‘Imaginary Ghost’

The Court further added that the appellants failed to produce any “formidable evidence” that could establish a prohibition under the Agama Shastras against lighting a lamp at a location other than directly above the sanctum sanctorum. It also pointed out that the lighting of the deepam at Thiruparankundram hill was neither opposed by the Devasthanam nor by the State as a customary practice.

The Bench also rejected the State’s concerns regarding potential disturbances to public peace, calling them “ridiculous and hard to believe.” It clarified that if allowing temple representatives to light a lamp on temple land could disrupt law and order, then such disturbances would likely be “sponsored by the State itself.” It further observed that such misgivings could create an “imaginary ghost” that would foster distrust between communities.

The Waqf Board’s submission claiming that the stone pillar belonged to the dargah met with sharp criticism from the Division Bench, which termed it “mischievous.” The Court clearly stated that the pillar was undoubtedly a Deepathoon situated on land declared as the property of the temple Devasthanam by a competent civil court. It ruled that the Waqf Board had no say in the matter.

The Court also held that lighting the lamp at an elevated place enables devotees at the foothills to witness and worship, highlighting the symbolic and practical reasons behind the religious practice. It further added that there was no plausible reason for temple authorities to deny devotees’ request to perform such a customary practice that has long existed.