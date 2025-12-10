Commercial Property vs Residential Property: Which Gets Better LAP Interest Rates?

By Joyal Jangra
The interest rate you receive for a Loan Against Property (LAP) depends on the type of property. Residential properties usually receive lower interest rates than commercial properties. This difference affects your total repayment amount across your loan tenure.
A Loan Against Property lets you borrow money by mortgaging your property. You continue to own the property while using it as security. Lenders assess interest rates based on the type of property you pledge.
Residential properties include flats, individual houses, and apartments. Commercial properties include offices, clinics, warehouses, and retail shops. The property category influences lender risk assessment. This directly affects the LAP interest rate you receive.
Lenders generally assign lower to residential properties. Commercial properties attract slightly higher rates. This difference grows over longer loan tenures and changes your overall borrowing cost.
Residential properties receive better interest rates because lenders treat them as lower risk. The demand for residential spaces stays steady even when market conditions change. This stable demand reduces the risk of significant drop in value of the property.
Most borrowers prioritise repaying loans secured by their homes. This reduces chances of missed payments. Higher repayment likelihood lowers lender risk. Lower risk results in better loan against property interest rates for residential properties.
Commercial properties depend more on business activity. Business interruptions, market slowdowns, and closures increase repayment risk. Borrowers may prioritise business needs during financial stress. This creates higher uncertainty for lenders. The higher risk leads to higher LAP interest rates for commercial properties.
Residential properties are also easier to resell if lenders must recover dues. This better liquidity lowers recovery time. Commercial properties take longer to sell and depend on business-specific demand. Slower sales increase risk for lenders.
Interest rates vary across lenders and property categories. Residential property LAP rates generally start from about 9% per year. Commercial property LAP rates often start from 9.60% per year. These ranges shift slightly based on market conditions and lender policies.
Rates differ based on occupancy. Self-occupied commercial properties usually receive better rates than non-self-occupied ones. Lenders consider non-self-occupied commercial units riskier due to higher vacancy chances.
Your credit score influences your interest rate. A higher score indicates responsible repayment behaviour. Borrowers with strong credit profiles receive better rates. Lower credit scores attract higher interest rates due to increased repayment risk.
Different banks offer different rate structures. Each lender follows its own assessment model, property valuation norms, and risk guidelines. You may find small variations across banks, but the pattern remains: residential properties attract lower loan against property interest rates than commercial properties.
Lenders assess residential properties and commercial properties differently.
These considerations impact interest rate decisions.
Residential property values stay more stable during economic changes.
Commercial property values fluctuate based on business conditions.
Commercial units usually face longer vacancy periods between tenants.
Residential units usually remain in steady demand due to constant housing needs.
Commercial rentals depend on business performance and market cycles.
As commercial property values depend on business activity, lenders consider them riskier. Any fall in business income increases repayment uncertainty. Residential properties typically face fewer disruptions.
Commercial leases run longer, often between 3 and 10 years. Vacancies between these leases may last several months. Vacancy affects rental flow. Residential leases typically run for one year. Tenant turnover is quicker and easier to manage. This difference affects risk assessment.
Residential property LAP approvals usually happen faster. Lenders have standard guidelines for residential valuation. Documentation remains simpler, and the verification process is straightforward.
Commercial property LAP approvals take more time. Lenders evaluate deeper business details. You must provide business financial statements, profit-loss statements, and tax records. Commercial valuation involves market analysis, rental demand, and business-linked considerations. This increases the complexity of assessment.
Faster processing for residential properties sometimes helps secure stable interest rates before market changes. Commercial applications take longer, and rate updates may apply during the process.
Residential properties offer more cost-efficient borrowing because of lower interest rates. If you mortgage a residential property, you usually pay lower EMIs. This lowers your monthly financial burden.
Commercial property loans come at higher costs due to increased lender risk. The difference may appear small initially. However, the gap increases your long-term repayment amount. The financial impact becomes clearer across longer tenures.
If you own both property types, the choice depends on your repayment comfort. Lower interest rates on residential property LAPs result in better affordability. Higher interest rates on commercial property LAPs require more careful budgeting.
A residential LAP works well when you need large funds at a predictable cost. Commercial LAP suits situations where residential property is unavailable or when the loan need is urgent, despite higher rates.
These points show how property categories affect loan against property interest rates.
Residential properties receive lower interest rates due to lower risk.
Commercial properties attract higher interest rates because of business-linked uncertainty.
Residential units are usually easier to sell, which reduces lender recovery risk.
Commercial units take longer to sell and depend on specific market demand.
Residential documentation and approval remain simpler and faster.
Commercial applications require more financial and business-related paperwork.
Both property types provide access to funds. However, the cost of borrowing changes based on risk assessment.
Residential properties consistently receive better loans against property interest rates. Their stable demand, easier resale, and lower risk support favourable rates. Commercial properties face higher risks and slower resale, leading to higher LAP interest rates. Approval timelines are also longer for commercial properties. The property you choose directly affects your borrowing cost. offers LAP options for both property types, with rates based on your property and financial profile.
