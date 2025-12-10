Commercial Property vs Residential Property: Which Gets Better LAP Interest Rates?

The interest rate you receive for a Loan Against Property (LAP) depends on the type of property. Residential properties usually receive lower interest rates than commercial properties. This difference affects your total repayment amount across your loan tenure.

Understanding LAP and Property Types

A Loan Against Property lets you borrow money by mortgaging your property. You continue to own the property while using it as security. Lenders assess interest rates based on the type of property you pledge.

Residential properties include flats, individual houses, and apartments. Commercial properties include offices, clinics, warehouses, and retail shops. The property category influences lender risk assessment. This directly affects the LAP interest rate you receive.

Lenders generally assign lower loan against property interest rates to residential properties. Commercial properties attract slightly higher rates. This difference grows over longer loan tenures and changes your overall borrowing cost.

Why Residential Properties Receive Better LAP Interest Rates

Residential properties receive better interest rates because lenders treat them as lower risk. The demand for residential spaces stays steady even when market conditions change. This stable demand reduces the risk of significant drop in value of the property.

Most borrowers prioritise repaying loans secured by their homes. This reduces chances of missed payments. Higher repayment likelihood lowers lender risk. Lower risk results in better loan against property interest rates for residential properties.

Commercial properties depend more on business activity. Business interruptions, market slowdowns, and closures increase repayment risk. Borrowers may prioritise business needs during financial stress. This creates higher uncertainty for lenders. The higher risk leads to higher LAP interest rates for commercial properties.

Residential properties are also easier to resell if lenders must recover dues. This better liquidity lowers recovery time. Commercial properties take longer to sell and depend on business-specific demand. Slower sales increase risk for lenders.

Current LAP Interest Rate Trends

Interest rates vary across lenders and property categories. Residential property LAP rates generally start from about 9% per year. Commercial property LAP rates often start from 9.60% per year. These ranges shift slightly based on market conditions and lender policies.