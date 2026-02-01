Union Budget 2026: Ministry of Home Affairs Allocation Rises to ₹10,387 Crore in Budget 2026–27, Census and Disaster Management Get Major Push

Intelligence Bureau Budget Witnesses Significant Boost

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been allocated ₹6,782 crores in the FY 2026-27, marking an increase from ₹4,159 crores of FY 2025-26. This marks a significant increase of ₹2,623 crores in IB budget allocation.

A significant portion of the ministry’s budget, ₹6,000 crores has been allocated to the Census, Survey and Statistics/Registrar General of India, making it the single largest component of MHA’s expenditure. The sharp rise reflects the scale of preparatory and operational requirements ahead of the upcoming national census.

Disaster Management And NDRF Receive Enhanced Focus

The government has continued to prioritise disaster preparedness and response, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) receiving ₹2,002.14 crores, an increase over previous years. Additionally, ₹2,056.25 crores has been allocated under relief on account of natural calamities, reinforcing the Centre’s focus on disaster mitigation and humanitarian assistance.

The ministry’s establishment expenditure stands at ₹3,037.46 crores, covering secretariat functions, official language promotion, and institutional operations. The MHA Secretariat alone has been allocated ₹937.16 crores, reflecting rising administrative and operational costs.

Under central sector schemes and projects, the ministry has been allocated ₹959.36 crores. Freedom Fighters’ Pensions and Benefits get ₹589.97 crores, ₹93.14 crores is allocated for Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates, Helicopter Services in the North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh received an allocation of ₹106.20 crores, and ₹100 crores are allocated for Disaster Management Infrastructure.

