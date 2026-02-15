Fake Diplomat or Political Insider? RPI National Secretary, ‘BRICS Ambassador’ and University Director Claims of Dr. Ashma Begum Under Scrutiny

Who Is Dr. Ashma Begum?

The arrest of 48-year-old Dr. Ashma Begum by the Delhi Crime Branch has sparked serious questions about her identity, political links and international claims. Dr. Ashma Begum was arrested on January 15, 2026, by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch for allegedly posing as a foreign diplomat. Police say she was using forged diplomatic registration plates on a luxury vehicle to gain unrestricted access to high-security and diplomatic areas of New Delhi.

Her arrest came just days before Republic Day, a period when security across the capital is tightened. Officials said she failed to produce valid diplomatic credentials when stopped. Three fake diplomatic number plates were allegedly recovered from her vehicle. Investigators are now examining whether she had any accomplices or support network.

