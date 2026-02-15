Fake Diplomat or Political Insider? RPI National Secretary, ‘BRICS Ambassador’ and University Director Claims of Dr. Ashma Begum Under Scrutiny

Key Points:
Dr. Ashma Begum was arrested on January 15, 2026, for allegedly posing as a foreign diplomat and using fake diplomatic number plates in high-security Delhi zones.
Her name appears on the Republican Party of India (Athawale) website as National Secretary, with a 2021 post thanking Ramdas Athawale for the appointment.
She claimed international and academic roles, including “BRICS Ambassador” and university director, but some positions lack verification as police examine her wider network.
The arrest of 48-year-old Dr. Ashma Begum by the Delhi Crime Branch has sparked serious questions about her identity, political links and international claims. Dr. Ashma Begum was arrested on January 15, 2026, by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch for allegedly posing as a foreign diplomat. Police say she was using forged diplomatic registration plates on a luxury vehicle to gain unrestricted access to high-security and diplomatic areas of New Delhi.
Her arrest came just days before Republic Day, a period when security across the capital is tightened. Officials said she failed to produce valid diplomatic credentials when stopped. Three fake diplomatic number plates were allegedly recovered from her vehicle. Investigators are now examining whether she had any accomplices or support network.
Ashma Begum’s image appears on the website of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) under its “National Executive Members” section. An unverified X profile in the name of “Dr. Ashma Begum” shows a post dated July 30, 2021, thanking Ramdas Athawale for appointing her as the National Secretary of the party. The appointment letter was shared publicly in that post.
The Republican Party of India (Athawale) is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has roots in Dalit politics and social justice movements and is headed by Athawale, who currently serves as a Union Minister.
An Instagram account (username: @ashmaasm) believed to be linked to Ashma Begum describes her as “Director, International Relations” at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya. Reports have suggested she may have been involved in assisting foreign students, particularly from African countries, with admissions to Indian institutions. In the Instagram page
A January 9, 2026 report by The Sentinel Assam had also claimed that she was appointed as a “BRICS Ambassador to India” by the World Women Organisation. However, her name does not appear on the official website of the organisation, raising questions about the authenticity of the claim. Several media outlets have previously described her as holding leadership roles in international organisations, but independent verification of these positions remains unclear.
Police are now examining her digital records, financial transactions and communications to understand the full extent of her activities. Authorities are also probing whether her alleged impersonation was part of a larger network or an individual act. For now, Dr. Ashma Begum remains in custody as investigations continue. Police sources say her political connections are also being verified as part of the investigation.
