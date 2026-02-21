Delhi on High Alert as Intelligence Warns of Lashkar-e-Taiba IED Blast Possibly Targeting Red Fort and Chandni Chowk Religious Sites

Delhi Police and security agencies acted upon the intelligence warnings by intensifying surveillance across sensitive locations in the city. They have ensured that bomb disposal units, dog squads, and quick reaction teams are placed at strategic points, along with enhanced CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks, and the deployment of additional personnel in and around religious sites and heritage zones. The public has also been warned and instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police without delay.

The police have been extra cautious around crowded places like markets and places of worship, coordinating with central intelligence units to pre-empt any hostile activity as a precautionary measure. Vigilance has been heightened not only in Delhi but also across major Indian cities, as extremists may possibly target densely populated areas.

There were even threats of a blast in January during Republic Day. The threats come after the deadly Red Fort blast on 10 November 2025 involving a car laden with explosives. The blast led to the killing of 12 people and injured more than 20 others, which was later investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), resulting in multiple arrests.

(SY)