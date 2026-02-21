Delhi

Delhi on High Alert as Intelligence Warns of Lashkar-e-Taiba IED Blast Possibly Targeting Red Fort and Chandni Chowk Religious Sites

National capital on high alert after intelligence warned of a possible Lashkar-e-Taiba IED plot targeting Red Fort and religious sites in Chandni Chowk
Black and white image of a bustling street leading to the historic Red Fort in Delhi. People, vehicles, and market stalls fill the vibrant scene.
Security personnel deployed near Delhi’s Red Fort amid heightened terror alert over suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba IED threat targeting religious sites in the Chandni Chowk area.Photo by General Kenobi
Author:
NewsGram Desk
Updated on

Key Points:

Delhi on high alert over suspected LeT IED plot targeting Red Fort and Chandni Chowk religious sites.
Security intensified with bomb squads, CCTV surveillance, and increased police deployment across sensitive areas.
Alert linked to possible retaliatory motives and follows the November 2025 Red Fort blast investigation.

India’s capital has heightened its security as intelligence agencies issued warnings regarding a possible terror attack by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The group is reportedly planning to attack prominent religious sites in the historic Red Fort and Chandni Chowk areas with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

See Also: Centre Officially Declares Red Fort Blast a “Terror Attack”; Security Heightened Across Delhi-NCR

There has been an alert from multiple sources that LeT operatives are planning to target crowded religious locations in Old Delhi. Inputs from sources suggest a possible IED blast threat near the UNESCO World Heritage Site Red Fort and at a temple near the densely populated Chandni Chowk market, which is now labelled as a sensitive high-security zone.

The alert has been linked to an alleged plan to avenge the mosque explosion in Islamabad, Pakistan, which occurred on 6 February 2026. The link is still being investigated, as the chances of it being “retaliatory” planning by external terror networks remain high.

See Also: Balochistan Violence: 177 Militants Killed After Attacks Leave Nearly 50 Dead; Pak Military Alleges “India-Backed Terrorism” While Geopolitical Tensions Rise Over Rare Earth Minerals in the Region

Delhi Police and security agencies acted upon the intelligence warnings by intensifying surveillance across sensitive locations in the city. They have ensured that bomb disposal units, dog squads, and quick reaction teams are placed at strategic points, along with enhanced CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks, and the deployment of additional personnel in and around religious sites and heritage zones. The public has also been warned and instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police without delay.

The police have been extra cautious around crowded places like markets and places of worship, coordinating with central intelligence units to pre-empt any hostile activity as a precautionary measure. Vigilance has been heightened not only in Delhi but also across major Indian cities, as extremists may possibly target densely populated areas.

There were even threats of a blast in January during Republic Day. The threats come after the deadly Red Fort blast on 10 November 2025 involving a car laden with explosives. The blast led to the killing of 12 people and injured more than 20 others, which was later investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), resulting in multiple arrests.

(SY)

Suggested Reading:

Black and white image of a bustling street leading to the historic Red Fort in Delhi. People, vehicles, and market stalls fill the vibrant scene.
‘Age of Terror’: Ousted Former PM Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus-Led Interim Government, Labels Him ‘Murderous Fascist’
Read These Stories in Hindi

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

lashkar-e-taiba
terror attack
chandni chowk
red fort

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com