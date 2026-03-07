Delhi Holi Violence: 26-Year-Old Tarun Kumar Killed In Uttam Nagar JJ Colony After Neighbourhood Argument Spirals Into Assault

Key Points:
Tarun Kumar, 26, was mortally assaulted on Holi (March 4, 2026) in a JJ Colony at Uttam Nagar following a disagreement between his family and neighbours. Though he was not part of the earlier fight, he was allegedly attacked with rods and later succumbed to his injuries.
According to DCP Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh, police received a call around 11 pm about serious injuries due to a fight between two communities. Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the BNS and arrested seven accused, including one minor.
After Tarun Kumar’s death, large protests broke out near Uttam Nagar Police Station and Metro Station demanding strict action. Delhi Police cordoned off the area and increased security, while the Delhi government assured justice to the victim’s family.
A disturbing incident has emerged in a JJ (Jhuggi Jhopdi) Colony at Uttam Nagar, Delhi resulting in a fatality. Tarun Kumar, 26 years old, was mortally assaulted on the auspicious occasion of Holi, on March 4, 2026. The attack stemmed from a previous disagreement that involved his family and their neighbours, of which he was not a part. He lost his life after reportedly being attacked by some members of the accused family.
DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Dwarka, Delhi, Kushal Pal Singh, addressing the media on March 7, 2026 reported about the developments in the case. He said: “We received a call around 11 pm on March 4, 2026, informing us of serious injury (of Tarun) due to a fight. The Police took action immediately and arrived on the spot. We found that the fight was between two communities (the accused family belonged to a minority community).”
DCP Kushal Pal Singh further said that 3 people from one side were injured, while 5 from the other. The Police made the arrangements for hospitalisation, but Tarun Kumar (26) died the next day (March 5, 2026), succumbing to injuries, he added. Speaking further, he said: “We are conducting investigations and have filed appropriate sections of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) against the accused. As of now, we have arrested 7 accused, including one minor.”
The Delhi Police also informed that the incident occurred on March 4, 2026, when Tarun’s 11-year-old cousin threw a water balloon at her relative, which missed its mark and instead hit the ground, splashing the water at a female neighbour.
The Police further reported that after a while, an argument broke out between the two families. When Tarun was returning home late evening after celebrating Holi with his friends, several members of the accused family assaulted him with rods, and left him injured on the road, the Police added.
The Delhi Police has cordoned off the area, and security forces are at the site to maintain law and order. Following the death of Tarun, a large number of people had gathered outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station and Uttam Nagar Metro Station on March 6, 2026, protesting for Tarun’s death and demanding strict action. The people had blocked the main road, bringing the traffic to a standstill, and the Police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.
The house of the accused family was found locked. The protesters also accused Delhi Police of not acting quickly enough. A car was found burning outside the accused family house on Friday, March 6, 2026, which was doused by a water tanker of the Delhi Fire Services.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, met the victim’s family on Friday, March 6, 2026, and offered his condolences. He met Tarun’s family along with West Delhi BJP MP Kamaljit Sehrawat, and Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh. In a post on X (dated March 7, 2026), he said: “The untimely murder of a promising young man on the sacred festival of Holi is extremely heartbreaking and condemnable, which has grieved the entire region. The administration is taking this matter seriously and ensuring strict action against the culprits.”
He also mentioned that “The Delhi government stands firmly with the victim's family in this hour of grief and is committed to delivering justice to them.” In the latest developments, Delhi Police have continued investigations while maintaining heightened security in the JJ Colony area to prevent further tensions. Authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those involved, as the family and local residents continue to seek justice for Tarun Kumar’s death.
