Delhi Holi Violence: 26-Year-Old Tarun Kumar Killed In Uttam Nagar JJ Colony After Neighbourhood Argument Spirals Into Assault

DCP Kushal Pal Singh further said that 3 people from one side were injured, while 5 from the other. The Police made the arrangements for hospitalisation, but Tarun Kumar (26) died the next day (March 5, 2026), succumbing to injuries, he added. Speaking further, he said: “We are conducting investigations and have filed appropriate sections of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) against the accused. As of now, we have arrested 7 accused, including one minor.”

The Delhi Police also informed that the incident occurred on March 4, 2026, when Tarun’s 11-year-old cousin threw a water balloon at her relative, which missed its mark and instead hit the ground, splashing the water at a female neighbour.

The Police further reported that after a while, an argument broke out between the two families. When Tarun was returning home late evening after celebrating Holi with his friends, several members of the accused family assaulted him with rods, and left him injured on the road, the Police added.

The Delhi Police has cordoned off the area, and security forces are at the site to maintain law and order. Following the death of Tarun, a large number of people had gathered outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station and Uttam Nagar Metro Station on March 6, 2026, protesting for Tarun’s death and demanding strict action. The people had blocked the main road, bringing the traffic to a standstill, and the Police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

The house of the accused family was found locked. The protesters also accused Delhi Police of not acting quickly enough. A car was found burning outside the accused family house on Friday, March 6, 2026, which was doused by a water tanker of the Delhi Fire Services.

