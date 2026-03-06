Two Sisters Found Dead in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Mother Unconscious; Police Suspect Murder–Suicide

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, two sisters in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar were found dead inside their house, while their mother was found unconscious at the scene. After examining the incident, police suspected it to be a case of murder followed by an attempted suicide, though the exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

The incident came to light after police received an alert around 6 pm. Relatives of the victims contacted the Malviya Nagar police station, saying they could not reach the family and that the door was not being opened despite repeated attempts. According to police, the door of the residence was locked from the inside, and no one was responding.