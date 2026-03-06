Two Sisters Found Dead in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Mother Unconscious; Police Suspect Murder–Suicide

Two sisters aged 33 and 28 were found dead inside their home in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, while their 55-year-old mother was found unconscious and taken to AIIMS.
One victim had a pillow over her face and the other had ligature marks on her neck, suggesting possible strangulation.
Police suspect the mother may have killed the daughters before attempting suicide, but the motive and sequence of events are still under investigation.
On Thursday, March 5, 2026, two sisters in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar were found dead inside their house, while their mother was found unconscious at the scene. After examining the incident, police suspected it to be a case of murder followed by an attempted suicide, though the exact sequence of events is still under investigation.
The incident came to light after police received an alert around 6 pm. Relatives of the victims contacted the Malviya Nagar police station, saying they could not reach the family and that the door was not being opened despite repeated attempts. According to police, the door of the residence was locked from the inside, and no one was responding.
A police team rushed to the spot and forced open the main door of the house. Upon entering, officers discovered two bodies in separate rooms. According to investigators, one woman was found lying on a bed with a pillow placed over her face, while the other was found in another room with ligature marks around her neck, suggesting strangulation. The sisters were 33 and 28 years old.
Police said preliminary findings suggest homicide, with suspicion that the 55-year-old mother may have killed her two daughters before attempting to take her own life, but this has not yet been officially confirmed. She was found unconscious in another room and rushed to AIIMS for treatment. Police said further clarity will emerge after the woman regains consciousness and forensic reports are examined.
Following the discovery, crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials visited the residence and conducted a detailed inspection of the scene, collecting evidence to aid the investigation.
Police have registered a case and are questioning neighbours and relatives to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths. Investigators are also trying to establish a possible motive behind the suspected double murder and attempted suicide.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected once forensic results are available and the mother is able to give her statement.
