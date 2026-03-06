From Population Control to Population Care: Naidu Government’s ₹25,000 Child Incentive Proposal Triggers Political Debate Over Demographics, Employment and Governance Priorities

Incentives Aimed at Addressing Declining Fertility Rate

In a post on X (dated March 5, 2026), he said: “Our policy will support families through incentives including ₹25,000 for the third child, parental leave for mothers and fathers, and the Poshan–Shiksha–Suraksha package to ensure nutrition, education and protection for every child.” He further said that the government will work to provide economic benefits to families “through working women hostels, childcare centres, pink toilets, and improved maternal care through Matrutva centres of excellence.”

The proposed policy, likely to come into effect from April 1, 2026, is going to be drafted completely by the end of March 2026. It also states that a strong ecosystem will be created that will support families from safe motherhood to skilling, further enhancing healthcare and public welfare policies.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Policy Priorities

However, the proposed policy has not gone down well with the opposition. Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that the new policy doesn’t take into consideration the already growing population of the country, and ignores crucial issues such as lack of employment opportunities and lack of quality education.

In a post on X (dated March 6, 2026), he said: “Our problem is not a shortage of people. Our problem is the lack of quality education, skills, jobs, and opportunities for the millions of young Indians entering the workforce every year. Instead of focusing on human capital, education, healthcare and job creation, this policy encourages population growth with cash incentives. That is not forward-looking governance — it is short-sighted politics.”

Speaking further, he said that this drew on ideological biases of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) policies of producing more children and increasing the population. He mentioned that public policies should focus on economic realities, job opportunities, healthcare, infrastructure, education and upskilling in the modern age of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and technology. “Public policy must prepare India for the future of work, not follow an ideological model that treats population growth as a political project," he said.

See Also: India Defeat England in A Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal at Wankhede, March Into Final Against New Zealand After Defending Massive 253-Run Total