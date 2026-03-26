Inside the Lab that Decides Delhi’s Drug Cases

Delhi's relative efficiency, Goyal suggests, could owe something to geography and institutional concentration. "Unlike other state labs, we don't have regional laboratories or long distances between agencies. Everything eventually gets deposited here. There is also a growing recognition within the government that drug abuse is a growing and significant concern, and efforts to address this have become more proactive," Goyal said.

Elsewhere, the picture can be different. Many laboratories across the country still struggle with gaps in infrastructure, equipment and trained personnel.

"Forensic science needs not only technology but also skilled people who know how to use it. Crime happens everywhere, so technical upgrading and training are needed everywhere."

In Delhi, until three years ago, the narcotics unit operated out of a single room on the same floor. It now has a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories-accredited lab with modern instrumentation, and staff strength has grown from four or five to around thirty, expanding monthly capacity from roughly 30 cases to about 150.

Older cases, however, keep resurfacing and end up taking a lot of time. "I still have to appear in court for cases from 2019," she said.

Minor issues also sometimes persist. For example, the Narcotics Control Bureau's guidelines specify how much contraband should be sent for analysis to the lab, but they are not always followed. "Sometimes the police send much larger quantities than required. That makes it more tedious." Exhibits can also sometimes linger in the laboratory long after analysis is done. "There is a case from 2019 still lying here. The sentence for that offence is only six months, but the material is still occupying space because the case file is pending." Such inefficiencies, Goyal says, place an unnecessary burden on scientists whose role should be limited to analysing evidence, not managing the system around it. "A lot has changed in the system, and with time, more is likely to happen," she adds.

Goyal also argued for stronger national coordination. Forensic laboratories currently operate under varying administrative structures…some under state police, others under home ministries. "In our case, the lab comes under the home ministry. But in some states, forensics is under police control." Ideally, she said, forensic science should function independently, with a national forum connecting laboratories across states.

"At present, we are restricted to our regions. If we discover something here in Delhi, someone in Kerala may not immediately know about it." In other countries, she noted, databases and scientific networks regularly track the emergence of new substances, allowing laboratories to stay ahead. India, she argues, needs something similar — and international organisations could play a role in building awareness about synthetic and designer drugs as traffickers modify chemical structures.

Research, she says, also has to evolve, as most existing work focuses on pure compounds under controlled conditions. But in real-world investigations, substances are almost always mixed. "Research should focus more on real-time samples. The problems we face in the laboratory should guide the research." Developing databases of chemical signatures for mixed substances could also help investigators trace the origin of drugs, much as ammunition or explosives can sometimes be tracked through specific markers.

For Goyal, though, the foundation of the work remains constant. "You cannot tamper with scientific findings. They cannot be created, and they cannot be destroyed." Even the smallest trace can matter. "And sometimes," she says, "that trace can decide the case."