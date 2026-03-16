Inside Kashmir’s Juvenile Justice System

Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir:

In Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, cases involving children accused of offences often take shape well before they reach a courtroom. They are first addressed inside administrative offices, where officials review records, conduct assessments, and coordinate responses under the juvenile justice framework.

At the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Ganderbal, much of this responsibility rests with a legal-cum-probation officer and a counsellor.

Sameena Anjum is the DCPU’s legal-cum-probation officer. She previously worked with the State Mission Directorate, handling state litigation and Right to Information matters, and has served as a support person in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Since her appointment in 2017, Anjum has been involved in the rehabilitation and reintegration of children in conflict with the law, carrying out social investigations and coordinating legal processes under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Peer Iram Farooq has served as a counsellor at the unit since September 2017. With an academic background in psychology, including an MSc in Human Development, she previously worked as a psychologist at Iqbal Memorial Institute in Srinagar. At the DCPU, she provides counselling to children entering the juvenile justice system.

Their involvement, however, usually begins after significant damage has already been done.

When a minor is alleged to have committed an offence, the police apprehend the child and produce them before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The board conducts inquiries, seeks Social Investigation Reports, and recommends rehabilitation. “But by that stage, much of the harm has already occurred,” Anjum said. “Across almost every case, the question is not just what the child did, but how and why the system failed to intervene long before the law stepped in.”

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau reflects this growing concern. In Jammu and Kashmir, cases involving children in conflict with the law rose from 171 in 2020 to 323 in 2021, increasing further to 361 in 2022. Nationwide, juvenile-related cases rose by 2.7% in 2023 to 31,365. Most fall in the 16-18 age group, widely recognised as a vulnerable phase.

While Jammu and Kashmir does not record the highest number of juvenile cases nationally, the steady rise has drawn closer attention from those working within the child protection and juvenile justice system.

“Children who come to us are carrying the weight of fractured homes, intense academic pressure, substance abuse, unresolved trauma from years of conflict, and peer influence,” Anjum told 101Reporters. “Most of them act on impulse. These are rarely carefully planned crimes.”

She added that the majority of children entering the system in Jammu and Kashmir are first-time offenders. “Poor supervision, lack of parental guidance, truancy, family conflict, and financial stress often push children into conflict with the law. Easy access to smartphones has also contributed to cyber-related offences,” she said.

Anjum added: “Most children in Jammu and Kashmir who come under the category of children in conflict with law are first-time offenders rather than habitual ones.”

Anjum described the case of a boy whose behaviour had begun to worry his neighbours. He was found to be involved in drugs, including poppy seeds, and was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. While the case is still pending, she said its consequences have already extended beyond the child to his family and the surrounding community.

Under the law, a Child in Conflict with Law (CICL) remains a minor and is not assessed by the same standards as an adult. However, the range of offences for which children are apprehended, from minor violations to serious crimes such as murder, rape and extreme violence, often complicates this distinction. “These are not stories that begin at the police station,” Anjum said. “They take shape much earlier, in homes, schools and neighbourhoods, where neglect, exposure and silence gradually translate into behaviour the law later seeks to address.”

Many children who come into conflict with the law in Kashmir come from fragile family environments marked by limited supervision and emotional support.