Assam Police Searches Pawan Khera’s Delhi Home Over Allegations Against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife For Holding ‘Illegal’ Passports And Foreign Properties

In a major development, a team from the Assam Police arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to search the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera. They were assisted by the Delhi Police. The investigation comes just two days after the Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, illegally held three passports. However, Khera was not present in Delhi at the time of the search.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh heavily criticised CM Sarma for sending the police to Pawan Khera’s residence.

In a post on X (dated April 7, 2026), he said: “The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled. This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat.”

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