Assam Police Searches Pawan Khera’s Delhi Home Over Allegations Against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife For Holding ‘Illegal’ Passports And Foreign Properties

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
In a major development, a team from the Assam Police arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to search the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera. They were assisted by the Delhi Police. The investigation comes just two days after the Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, illegally held three passports. However, Khera was not present in Delhi at the time of the search.
Rajya Sabha MP and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh heavily criticised CM Sarma for sending the police to Pawan Khera’s residence.
In a post on X (dated April 7, 2026), he said: “The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled. This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat.”
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The police action stems from a press conference addressed by Khera at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) office in New Delhi on Sunday, April 5, 2026. During the briefing, Khera shared images of documents allegedly showing property in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's name registered in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). He also showed photographs of documents that displayed a company registered in her name in Wyoming, United States, further stating that CM Sarma did not disclose these properties in his election affidavit.
Responding to these allegations, Himanta Biswa Sarma came down heavily on Pawan Khera and promised legal action against him. He termed the allegations false and baseless, stating that the Congress had used AI and forged documents issued in other people’s names to level fake charges against his wife.
Riniki Bhuyan Sharma also criticised the Congress for the charges leveled against her, stating that they targeted her personally despite her not being involved in active politics. Following Pawan Khera’s claims, she filed a police complaint against him. The case has been registered with the Crime Branch of the Assam Police, involving forgery and other related charges.
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In a post on X (dated April 5, 2026), Riniki Bhuyan stated: “Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi (Not only did you lack in your hard work, you also lacked in properly using AI and photoshop). I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court.”
(Rh)
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