What Are The Financial Powers Of The Most Popular Leaders Of Assam Contesting The Upcoming Assembly Elections in 2026?

In India, elections are conducted as festivals. Campaigning involves mass rallies, huge crowds, convoys of bikes and cars, people shouting slogans on the streets, door to door campaigning, which give a radiance of a lively festival. Soon, India is going to witness major electoral battles in four states, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and one Union Territory, Puducherry.

To conduct such campaigns, massive financial power is required. Candidates have strong backing of economically powerful businessmen, who invest for their campaigns. Elections in Assam are going to be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, with the declaration of results on May 4, 2026. Ahead of the elections, the public is discussing the financial muscle power of the major candidates.

A total of 688 candidates are contesting the upcoming elections, based on the official data of Election Commission of India. The ECI has reviewed the affidavits filed by the candidates that declared their assets, income, cases registered, property owned and other crucial details required for nomination.

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