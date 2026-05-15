Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Sets Aside Delhi HC Bail Relief for Kuldeep Sengar, Orders Fresh Hearing

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of India set aside an order of the Delhi High Court related to the suspension of the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The top court directed the Delhi High Court to reconsider the matter and hear the plea for suspension of sentence afresh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the High Court should either decide Sengar’s appeal against conviction within the next few months or reconsider the bail and sentence suspension plea before the summer vacation begins in June 2026.

The Supreme Court clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case. However, the bench said the High Court must hear all parties, including the counsel representing the survivor, before taking a fresh decision.