PM Modi Fact-Checks CNBC-TV18 Report—Says No Restriction on Foreign Travel, Calls It ‘Totally False’

The post in question was shared by CNBC-TV18, which cited unnamed sources and claimed that the government was discussing a proposal to impose a temporary tax or surcharge on foreign travel. The post read, “Govt considering tax/cess/surcharge on foreign travel, no final decision yet. Proposal to levy cess/tax/surcharge on foreign travel being discussed at highest levels.”

According to the report, the proposed surcharge was aimed at managing the financial impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, including rising crude oil and import costs. It also claimed that the money collected would go directly to the central government. However, the report noted that no final decision had been taken and that the Finance Ministry had not responded to queries on the matter.

Soon after PM Modi’s response, CNBC-TV18 withdrew the report and issued a public apology. The channel posted on X, “Our story on the government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error.”