Dalit Woman Alleges Rape, Forced Conversion and Years of Confinement in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

A 23-year-old Dalit woman alleged that a man posing as “Sahil” sexually assaulted and blackmailed her before she discovered his real identity as Fahim.
The woman claimed she was forcibly converted to Islam, confined for years, assaulted by multiple people, and threatened with death if she tried to escape.
Delhi Police registered an FIR on May 14, 2026, arrested four accused, and launched an investigation while the main accused Fahim remains in jail in another case.
A Dalit woman has alleged that she was repeatedly assaulted and forcibly converted by a man in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The 23-year-old woman registered an FIR, following which Delhi Police arrested four accused. The main accused, identified as Fahim, is already lodged in jail in another case.
According to police, the FIR was registered at Jamia Nagar police station on May 14, 2026, after the woman approached authorities. Her allegations included rape, criminal intimidation, forced religious conversion, wrongful confinement, and physical assault.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that in November 2021, a man contacted her on social media and introduced himself as “Sahil,” claiming that he belonged to a Hindu family. She said the two remained in contact and later visited a house in Batla House in March 2022. The woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her there and secretly recorded videos of the act to blackmail her. According to the complaint, he later threatened to upload those videos on social media.
The woman alleged that she was later taken to Meerut, where she discovered that “Sahil” was actually Fahim. She claimed that Fahim, along with his father Khursheed and other family members, repeatedly assaulted her, confined her inside the house, and threatened to kill her if she attempted to escape.
According to the FIR, on May 27, 2022, she was allegedly taken to a madrasa with a gun on her head in Agwanpur and then was forced to marry Fahim. She alleged that after the marriage, they changed her name to “Ayesha” and her Aadhaar details were also altered.
The complainant further alleged that Tasleem Maulvi pressured her to convert her religion and subjected her to abuse. She also claimed that she was forced to clean and cook meat against her wishes and was assaulted whenever she refused.
The woman alleged that unknown men frequently visited the house and that some of them sexually assaulted her. She further claimed that firearms were often traded inside the house. In her statement, the woman alleged that Sahil aka Fahim told her that he wanted to marry her and then convert a Hindu woman. He said that because of his criminal records he can’t travel abroad for Haj for heaven.
According to the complainant, Fahim was repeatedly sent in and out of jail. She told TOI that she finally managed to escape in January 2025 with her daughter after Fahim was jailed in another case. She moved to Ballabgarh, but alleged that Fahim continued threatening her over phone calls and warned that he would track her down and kill her.
The woman said that in May 2026, she went to Ballabgarh railway station with her daughter intending to die by suicide, but was stopped by a stranger who connected her with NGOs. Following this, she approached the police and filed a complaint.
Police officials said four accused have been arrested so far, while the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities added that more details are expected to emerge during the course of the inquiry.
[VP]
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