Dalit Woman Alleges Rape, Forced Conversion and Years of Confinement in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

In her complaint, the woman alleged that in November 2021, a man contacted her on social media and introduced himself as “Sahil,” claiming that he belonged to a Hindu family. She said the two remained in contact and later visited a house in Batla House in March 2022. The woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her there and secretly recorded videos of the act to blackmail her. According to the complaint, he later threatened to upload those videos on social media.

The woman alleged that she was later taken to Meerut, where she discovered that “Sahil” was actually Fahim. She claimed that Fahim, along with his father Khursheed and other family members, repeatedly assaulted her, confined her inside the house, and threatened to kill her if she attempted to escape.

According to the FIR, on May 27, 2022, she was allegedly taken to a madrasa with a gun on her head in Agwanpur and then was forced to marry Fahim. She alleged that after the marriage, they changed her name to “Ayesha” and her Aadhaar details were also altered.

The complainant further alleged that Tasleem Maulvi pressured her to convert her religion and subjected her to abuse. She also claimed that she was forced to clean and cook meat against her wishes and was assaulted whenever she refused.