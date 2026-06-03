“Corruption Kills People”: Malviya Nagar Fire Draws Attention to Major Safety Lapses, Flourish Stay BnB Had Only 1 Exit, Ran 25 Rooms, Got License for Only 6

ON WEDNESDAY MORNING, June 3, 2026, a major fire engulfed the Flourish Stay Bed & Breakfast (BnB) at Malviya Nagar, Delhi, killing at least 21 people, while dozens still remain injured. According to officials most casualties were foreign nationals, staying there because of healthcare as Max Hospital is situated nearby. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a major violation at the BnB has allegedly increased the death toll.
Preliminary investigation from the Delhi Police revealed major regulatory lapses from Flourish Stay. The facility had only one entry and exit point despite having a basement, ground and 5 upper floors. According to CNN-News 18 sources, the BnB was only given a license for 6 rooms from the Delhi Government. However, it ran 25 rooms including rooms in the basement. Eyewitness accounts reveal that many of the people died due to suffocation especially those in the basement with no way to escape.
Max Hospital released a statement documenting the status of 39 patients that were taken there after the fire, 18 of which were declared dead. They suspect the cause of fire to be a cylinder blast, but no official investigation has corroborated the claim. Other victims were admitted to AIIMS Delhi and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, at least 26 still remain injured.
According to PTI, the tourists were from Central Asia and Africa, many of whom were asleep when the fire broke out. After receiving the reports of the fire at 8:48 am, the fire department arrived at the BnB in Hauz Rani at 8:50 am.
The building also houses a restaurant, Lemon Green, which was earlier believed to be the source of the fire, but officials clarified later it was likely the BnB, which the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) claim had no fire safety certificate.
DCP South Anant Mittal addressed the media and said, “The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of eight fire tenders. Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident. Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected.”
Satish Upadhyay, BJP MLA of Malviya Nagar constituency, remarked:
Ashihsh Sood, Delhi Cabinet Minister of Home and Power said that the building owner and whomever is responsible for negligence will be arrested. He further ordered sealing all BnB and buildings violating approved plans and set guidelines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences to those who lost lives. Ex gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh from the PMNRF will be given to those who lost their lives in the incident, while the injured will get Rs. 50,000.
Social media was set ablaze with the revelation of major violations in the BnB and horrific accounts from eyewitnesses.
One user wrote, “This is not the first time, many hotels were on fire in the past too. It shows how corruption kills people. Delhi needs a major overhaul of the entire hotel licensing system in order to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”
One eyewitness recalls seeing two women jumping from the 3rd floor, one of whom had a baby in hands. While the people had laid a mattress to minimize the impact the woman is reported to have a fractured leg from the incident.
Local Residents Ajay and Mansoor were lauded as heroes. As people trapped in second and third floors started to jump out, residents laid 10 to 12 mattresses to cushion their falls. Their immediate action is believed to have saved multiple lives.
More details from the Delhi Police investigation are awaited.
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