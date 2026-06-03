“Corruption Kills People”: Malviya Nagar Fire Draws Attention to Major Safety Lapses, Flourish Stay BnB Had Only 1 Exit, Ran 25 Rooms, Got License for Only 6

ON WEDNESDAY MORNING, June 3, 2026, a major fire engulfed the Flourish Stay Bed & Breakfast (BnB) at Malviya Nagar, Delhi, killing at least 21 people, while dozens still remain injured. According to officials most casualties were foreign nationals, staying there because of healthcare as Max Hospital is situated nearby. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a major violation at the BnB has allegedly increased the death toll.



Preliminary investigation from the Delhi Police revealed major regulatory lapses from Flourish Stay. The facility had only one entry and exit point despite having a basement, ground and 5 upper floors. According to CNN-News 18 sources, the BnB was only given a license for 6 rooms from the Delhi Government. However, it ran 25 rooms including rooms in the basement. Eyewitness accounts reveal that many of the people died due to suffocation especially those in the basement with no way to escape.

Max Hospital released a statement documenting the status of 39 patients that were taken there after the fire, 18 of which were declared dead. They suspect the cause of fire to be a cylinder blast, but no official investigation has corroborated the claim. Other victims were admitted to AIIMS Delhi and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, at least 26 still remain injured.



According to PTI, the tourists were from Central Asia and Africa, many of whom were asleep when the fire broke out. After receiving the reports of the fire at 8:48 am, the fire department arrived at the BnB in Hauz Rani at 8:50 am.



The building also houses a restaurant, Lemon Green, which was earlier believed to be the source of the fire, but officials clarified later it was likely the BnB, which the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) claim had no fire safety certificate.