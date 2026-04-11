DELUSIONAL TAKE: ‘Sabka malik ek hai,’ Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Statement on Avoiding Strikes During Namaz Hours Triggers Debate

A remark made by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on social media has sparked debate and criticism among many users. In a podcast, General Dwivedi revealed a key detail about Operation Sindoor, stating that the Indian Army deliberately adjusted the timing of its strikes on terror camps in Pakistan to ensure they did not coincide with ‘namaz’ hours. While he intended to highlight ethical considerations behind the decision, the statement drew mixed reactions online.

Speaking at the Ran Samvad forum in Bengaluru, General Dwivedi said that the Army had complete operational flexibility while planning the strikes. However, instead of attacking immediately, they monitored the situation across the border and chose a time when individuals in the targeted camps were not offering prayers.