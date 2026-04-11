DELUSIONAL TAKE: ‘Sabka malik ek hai,’ Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Statement on Avoiding Strikes During Namaz Hours Triggers Debate

The Army Chief said strikes were timed to avoid ‘namaz’ hours, citing ethical considerations.
The statement triggered mixed responses, with many criticising the “moral high ground” approach.
Operation Sindoor was launched after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
A remark made by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on social media has sparked debate and criticism among many users. In a podcast, General Dwivedi revealed a key detail about Operation Sindoor, stating that the Indian Army deliberately adjusted the timing of its strikes on terror camps in Pakistan to ensure they did not coincide with ‘namaz’ hours. While he intended to highlight ethical considerations behind the decision, the statement drew mixed reactions online.
Speaking at the Ran Samvad forum in Bengaluru, General Dwivedi said that the Army had complete operational flexibility while planning the strikes. However, instead of attacking immediately, they monitored the situation across the border and chose a time when individuals in the targeted camps were not offering prayers.
“When we were to destroy these targets, the timing was 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, anytime. But we made sure that when the people on the other side were going through their namaz prayer in the terrorist camp, we would not strike. ‘Sabka malik ek hai,’” General Dwivedi said.
His remarks triggered strong reactions on social media. While some users viewed his statement as an attempt to justify or mask shortcomings of Operation Sindoor, others criticised it as unnecessary. One user commented, “The enemy wouldn’t have hesitated to attack you while you were doing your puja.” Another wrote, “We may respect all religions, but attacks on our processions still happen. This statement by the Army Chief was unnecessary.”
Some reactions were even more critical. A user wrote, “They’ll strike whenever they want, and we keep taking the moral high ground. That’s why India suffers.” Another commented, “This moral high ground is not practical.” Some even questioned the tone of the statement, suggesting that military leadership should project strength rather than moral positioning.
Operation Sindoor was launched in May 2025 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. The attack remains one of the darkest chapters in recent memory, with reports stating that terrorists allegedly identified victims based on religion before killing them.
Many users referenced the Pahalgam attack while reacting to the Army Chief’s statement. One comment read, “In Pahalgam, terrorists asked religion before shooting. ‘Sabka malik ek hai’ doesn’t apply there.” Another user criticised the remarks, saying, “A military chief should represent strength, not sound like a spiritual figure.”
Operation Sindoor itself was a coordinated military response involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, reflecting an integrated multi-domain warfare strategy. Indian forces targeted multiple terror launchpads and training facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Following days of escalation between India and Pakistan, a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, 2025, bringing an end to hostilities across land, air, and sea.
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