Malviya Nagar Fire Wipes Out Entire Family: Gurugram Man Hospitalized in Delhi Dies Days After Losing 8 Kin in Flourish Stays BnB

RADHESHYAM AGGARWAL, who lost his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two grand daughters, and three relatives in the Delhi’s Malviya Nagar hotel fire died on June 9, 2026 in the Max Hospital in Saket. The Aggarwal family, who were in Delhi for Radheshyam's treatment, lost 8 members including his son Vivek Aggarwal in the fire that claimed 22 lives.

Radheshyam Aggarwal was a resident of Sector 46 in Gurugram. He was admitted in the Max Hospital in Delhi for the treatment of the respiratory ailment on May 30, 2026. According to the Max Hospital sources, Radheshyam’s condition continued to deteriorate over the days and he passed away on Tuesday morning around 11.30 am.

Naresh Gupta, Vivek Aggarwal’s uncle and neighbour, said that “The body is expected to arrive at their residence in an hour. Afterwards, we will take him to the same cremation ground in Sector 32 where his son, two granddaughters, wife, and daughter-in-law were cremated on June 4, 2026.”

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Chartered Accountant Vivek Aggarwal, his mother Prem Lata Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, his two daughters Jivisha and Varya, and three other relatives were living at the Flourish Inn to visit Radheshyam as he was seeking treatment there.

To remain close to Radheshyam, various relatives check into the hotel, where this devastating incident took their life. They had reserved two rooms in a guest house opposite the hospital, so that they could stay overnight and take care of their father.

Deadly Fire Claims the lives of 22 people

The Aggarwal family checked in on June 4, 2026 at around 5: 30 am, a fire broke out in the building of the Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, in Malviya Nagar, where they were staying. The Agarwal family with their relatives lost their lives in the deadly fire. With Radheshyam Aggarwal, the entire Aggarwal family has finished.

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Around 22 people, including several foreigners, lost their lives while 25 were injured after a major fire tore through the Flourish Stays B&B. The fire accident at the Flourish Stay B&B is one of the deadliest in recent years.

The Delhi Police has arrested the owner of Flourish Stays, Lavkesh Bajaj in connection with the case along with the cook and the manager.

Radheshyam Aggarwal’s Family

Vivek Aggarwal, Radheshyam’s son, worked as a Chief Financial Officer at the private Insurtech company while his wife Tarjani, a former beauty pageant winner, was associated with an Event Management firm. Their daughter Angel was pursuing a B.Tech degree and Pearl was a class 12th student.

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