Protest Against E20 Petrol Blending Planned at Jantar Mantar: What You Need to Know

INDIA is all set to witness its first ever street protest over the sale of ethanol-blended petrol at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 5, 2026. The issue of ethanol-blended petrol has moved from social media platforms to the streets for the first time in the history of India. Tehseen Poonawalla, who is a television personality and an entrepreneur, announced a street protest at Jantar Mantar around 2:00 pm.

Tehseen Poonawalla announced that the protest is organized under the banner “TEAM BHARAT against the Ethanol Scam." The Indian government published a detailed rebuttal to misinformation circulating on several social media platforms regarding India's E20 ethanol blending program.

Tehseen Poonawalla has warned that if he was not allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar, protestors could sit outside the residence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, who is at the forefront of the ethanol-blending campaign. The mandatory use of the blend, called E20, came into force in 2025 but is now one of the biggest political problems for the government and motorists in the world's third-biggest car market.

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Plan for Street Protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Tehseen Poonawalla, a Delhi-based entrepreneur and Congress Party supporter said that he was planning a street protest against the ethanol-blended petrol policy. He further said that he had received interest from thousands of people wanting to join the protest on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Several people have expressed their concern over the decision, that they no longer have a choice at fuel stations and they have to vent out their frustration and anger on social media platforms.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge posted on X that the government "cannot challenge citizens to prove damage when your own data is still pending.” He further added that E20 policy implementation lacked consultation.

What is the E20 Ethanol Policy?

India's E20 ethanol fuel requirement faces backlash as several motorists express concerns over the decreased fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. The controversy intensified when the Attorney General, R. Venkataramani labeled the policy as an 'experiment,' inciting protests. The government supports the policy, highlighting its ecological advantages and financial effects

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In India, the compulsory use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, particularly called E20, has sparked widespread outrage and protests amongst several drivers. They are claiming that the blend affects fuel efficiency and vehicle performance, leading to a planned protest against the policy at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 5, 2026.

Who is Tehseen Poonawala?

Tehseen Poonawala is a popular political analyst, an entrepreneur, civil right activists, and columnist. He is married to Monica Vadera, cousin of Robert Vadra. He is married to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Tehseen was born in May, 1981 in Pune, Maharashtra, he is also a TedX speaker and a life coach.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)

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