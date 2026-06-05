CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Getting Insider Information from PMO? Reporter Alleges Ties with BJP Friend’s Son Ahead of Protest Against Education Minister at Jantar Mantar

AFTER THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY held its first press conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with three designated spokespersons addressing the media and public for the first time, an investigative journalist Vijay Patel, started digging deep into their past links ahead of the anti-BJP protest on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Vijay, on June 5, 2026, made a post on X claiming an alleged link of Saurav Das with a Shubham Thakur whose father is allegedly a BJP-RSS insider. He also wrote, “CJP's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das

has received approximately Rs 6 lakh of foreign funding from the USA-based Thakur family foundation in the name of ‘Public Health in India’, but he wrote propaganda articles on Bhima Koregaon and Muslims.”

Vijay Patel alleges Saurav Das received almost $4,000 (more than Rs. 3 Lakh) per article for what he calls "propaganda articles on Bhima Koregaon and muslims.”

Saurav Das reacted strongly to these claims and threatened Patel of legal action. Quoting Patel's post, Das wrote on X, “DELETE this FAKE NEWS IMMEDIATELY otherwise get ready for legal action!”