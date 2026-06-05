CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Getting Insider Information from PMO? Reporter Alleges Ties with BJP Friend’s Son Ahead of Protest Against Education Minister at Jantar Mantar

AFTER THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY held its first press conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with three designated spokespersons addressing the media and public for the first time, an investigative journalist Vijay Patel, started digging deep into their past links ahead of the anti-BJP protest on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Vijay, on June 5, 2026, made a post on X claiming an alleged link of Saurav Das with a Shubham Thakur whose father is allegedly a BJP-RSS insider. He also wrote, “CJP's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das
has received approximately Rs 6 lakh of foreign funding from the USA-based Thakur family foundation in the name of ‘Public Health in India’, but he wrote propaganda articles on Bhima Koregaon and Muslims.”
Vijay Patel alleges Saurav Das received almost $4,000 (more than Rs. 3 Lakh) per article for what he calls "propaganda articles on Bhima Koregaon and muslims.”
Saurav Das reacted strongly to these claims and threatened Patel of legal action. Quoting Patel's post, Das wrote on X, “DELETE this FAKE NEWS IMMEDIATELY otherwise get ready for legal action!”
Rajesh Thakur is known to write articles on BJP, RSS and updates from the PM Office. According to Patel, Rajesh has a “strong relationship” with the party leaders and officials. Thus, Patel claims that Das, a spokesperson for an opposing party, has insider info on BJP from his ties with Shubham Thakur and his family, allegedly proven by taking funds from the same.
Vijay Patel is an investigative journalist, fact-checker, and founder of Only Fact India. He is openly known to have right-wing leaning ideology and even terms other left-leaning journalists and activists as anti-national. On his website, Alt New Founder and Fact Checker, Mohammed Zubair, and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate are openly listed as “Fake News Peddlers.”
Due to his own bias and open support for right-wing politics, CJP supporters started to show disregard for his allegations against Saurav Das. However, Patel’s followers doubled down and dug more dirt on Das, finding out his connection with Shubham Thakur and his organization Climate Action Front.
Reacting to Vijay Patel’s first X post yesterday, CJP’s chief spokesperson Saurav Das tweeted, “Absolutely RUBBISH! DELETE this FAKE NEWS IMMEDIATELY otherwise get ready for legal action! There is ABSOLUTELY no relation of this kind with Shubham Thakur! There is no such company that operates. Anyone spreading fake news will face the full wrath of the law!”
Other spokespersons and CJP supporters backed Das. Kaushik Raj, a journalist and writer for Guardian and the Wire, said, “The usual suspects have started. They have completely failed the narrative. So now they are trying to attack personally spreading fake news. Take them to court.”
However, Patel hit back with his own rebuttal. He responded to Das directly and shared an old video from Climate Action Front, an organization co-founded by Shubham Thakur and Das. In the video Das is introduced as the co-founder giving his thoughts on climate change along with Shubham Thakur. According to Patel, Das had deleted his past tweets that showed any links to Shubham and the Climate Action Front. There is no mention of him on the organization's official website, with Thakur currently listed as the only Founder.
The founder and leader of Cockroach Janta Party Abjijeet Dipke first announced his intention to return to India from the United States on Saturday to protest against the BJP government. This comes after recent regarding NEET UG 2026 paper leak and CBSE Class 12 board examinations moving to an irregular On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system.
Dipke made it clear that after landing in Delhi, he will directly head towards Parliament police station to get permission to peacefully protest at Janatar Mantar. He demands accountability from the government, especially the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. Dipke claims the government's recent action of transferring two CBSE officials to different government fields is no action at all and Pradhan should resign on the back of the recent failures.
As per now, the protest is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Saturday, June 6, 2026 after Dipke lands in Delhi. The party spokesperson made it clear that they expect to face hurdles from the government even before they will reach Jantar Mantar, but it remains to be seen.
Suggested Reading: