Night Power Cuts Spark Unusual Protest as Navi Mumbai Woman Arrives at Electricity Office With Pillow

A WEEK OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS left a working woman from Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe area heartbroken and distressed. Her unusual way of protesting is going viral as she took her pillow to the local electricity office to sleep. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media platforms.

The woman is a resident of Sector 8 in Ulwe, said that she returns from work around 11:00 pm in the night and leaves for work around 6:00 am in the morning which barely gives her a few hours to rest properly. She said when she came back she found a power cut in her area, with the electricity supply suspended until 4 to 5 in the morning. However, for nearly two weeks, recurring power outages reportedly disrupted her sleep schedules due to which she became emotionally exhausted.

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Video of a working woman went viral

The Navi Mumbai woman said in a video that went viral, that the electricity in the area was being cut almost every night between the time of 11:00 pm and 4 or 5 am in the morning, leaving people without fans or air conditioning during humid summer nights. The repeated power cuts left her physically drained.

Further highlighting the impact of daily electricity outages in her area, she shared that she has been unable to get proper sleep for the past week due to power cuts in her area which last up to several hours every single night. She said, “I’m sorry, I can’t bear this trauma anymore. I haven’t slept for a week."

The woman then urged, “Please, whoever is the concerned person of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai area. Whoever is the concerned person of Sector 8. Please look into the matter on an urgent basis." The woman mentioned that after complaining several times, the matter has not been resolved yet. She was extremely frustrated and exhausted as she didn’t get proper sleep, so she took her pillow and reached the local electricity office late at night. When officials asked her, she sarcastically told them that she had come there to sleep because it was one of the few places where electricity was still available.

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How users are reacting to the viral clip

The protest quickly gained attention online, with several users praising her for highlighting a problem faced by numerous residents. Several people, residents of areas like Taloja, Kharghar, Nerul and Belapur also reported the same issue. They are also experiencing frequent and unannounced power cuts.

The woman also addressed suggestions that she should buy an inverter, saying financial constraints made it difficult for her to afford one in this peak summer season. Her response resonated with various users who argued that citizens should not have to spend extra money for such basic requirements.

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