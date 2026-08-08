How K.P. Singh's Vision Turned A Farmland Into An Empire, Now Worth ₹2,00,000 Crore

SEVENTY YEARS AGO, farmland near Delhi was known for nothing much but a wasteland. Today, it is called Gurugram, a city full of glass towers, malls, and offices of the world's biggest companies. Behind this change stands one company: DLF. What started as a small housing firm has today grown into India's largest listed real estate company, with a market value that has crossed ₹2,00,000 crore. This is the story of how a single company changed the map of a whole city.

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A Story Began In Delhi Before India’s Independence

DLF, which stands for Delhi Land and Finance, was started in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh, a former army officer. At that time, India had not even become independent. Singh wanted to build clean, planned housing colonies for people moving into Delhi. Over the next few years, his company built some of Delhi's best-known areas, such as Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, and South Extension. These colonies became popular because they were well planned and gave people a better way of living compared to older, crowded parts of the city.