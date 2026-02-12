Ludhiana Court Directs Right-Wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti to Disclose His YouTube Data; “The impeccable timing of this!” Writes Bharti on X

The social media posts allegedly contained threats and insults against Gavai, a former judge of the Bombay High Court and the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste community. Bharti’s posts were also accused of inciting unrest by publishing statements intended to disturb public peace.

As per Bar and Bench, ACJM Bangarh stated, “It is thus clear that a criminal case has already been registered and the details sought in this application are for the purpose of the investigation, for the collection of digital footprints, and for the further development of the case.”

Therefore, the Ludhiana court directed Google to provide all details related to Bharti’s YouTube channel, including information about who posted the content on the channel. The order also directed Google to furnish subscriber details, IP address logs, and the upload history of the posts in connection with the FIR registered last year.

On October 7, 2026, Bharti was questioned by the Noida Police over his remarks about former CJI Gavai. Bharti posted a video on his social media in which he referred to CJI Gavai as an “undeserving judge” who harbours “anti Hindu sentiments.” His reaction came in response to another incident involving Gavai at the Supreme Court on October 6, 2026, where an advocate attempted to throw a shoe at him.

The incident unfolded after senior advocate Rajesh Kishore, aged 71, shouted, “Sanatan ka Apman nahi sahenge (we will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma)” and hurled his shoe at then CJI Gavai. The dramatic incident occurred after CJI Gavai dismissed a petition seeking the restoration of an idol of Lord Vishnu at the Khajurao Temple Complex in Madhya Pradesh. Following the incident, Bharti posted a video on his social media calling CJI Gavai a “lousy, undeserving judge.”

After the recent order by the Ludhiana court, YouTuber Ajeet Bharti took to X to call the timing of the order “impeccable.” He wrote, “The impeccable timing of this! A case registered on Oct 8, 2025, HC asking me to furnish video that I believe has invited an FIR (which Punjab Police at that time denied) and suddenly amid this UGC storm, it drops asking for channel details!”

Bharti further wrote, “Thank you! I anticipated this and I will fight this the same way I fought earlier cases.”

