Delhi Metro Seat Dispute Turns Deadly: Former IAS Officer and Son Arrested for Killing 48-Year-Old Passenger

She further said that Pawan passed a comment about the men asking him to lie down on the seat. Following this, Sanjay allegedly slapped Pawan, while his son repeatedly punched him in the chest. Devi said she tried to stop him, but Sanjay held her hand. Pawan then fainted at the Supreme Court Metro station as they got off the train.

Former IAS Officer Sanjay Pratap Singh and His Son Arrested

The case was registered against the father-son duo under Section 105 (culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were arrested by the police and are in judicial custody for 14 days. The police said, “During the course of investigation, the involvement of the two accused came under scrutiny. On the basis of evidence, both accused were arrested in connection with the case.”

Sanjay Pratap Singh is a former IAS officer of the 1984 batch and has previously been arrested. In December 2015, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in a bribery case in which he was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2.2 lakh. According to the police, his son is also a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court. The police are investigating the Delhi Metro seat dispute and examining statements and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further investigation is underway.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VP/HP]