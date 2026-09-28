Slapped for Flagging Road Failure? BJP Minister Parvesh Verma Slaps Man During Road Inspection in West Delhi, Claims AAP Sent “Goon” Abusing His Family

A VIDEO of the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, slapping a man who was recording him has stirred controversy in the national capital. The incident happened during a road inspection on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Vikaspuri, West Delhi. The video shared on social media shows Verma first reaching for the man's phone and, after setting it aside, slapping him with his other hand.

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh shared the video online, Verma gave his own account of events, alleging that the person he slapped was an AAP “goon” abusing his family. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh was also present during the road inspection and questioned the quality of the road, pulling out a portion of it with his hand. The PWD Minister soon left after the altercation with Singh.

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BJP Minister Parvesh Verma Explains What Led to the Slap

Parvesh Verma took to social media and addressed his violent reaction to the man recording him. He posted the video of the road inspection on X and wrote, “Today's visit was proceeding peacefully, as can be seen in this video, and I personally called AAP MLA Jarnail Singh three times to invite him. I had only gone to inspect the road to the gurdwara with my engineer, because there is an event at the gurdwara on October 5, and this road hadn't been built for 15 years.”

He further stated that the AAP MLA’s goon disrupted his inspection leading to violent altercation. “The MLA showed up with his history-sheeter goons, resorted to abusive and indecent language, and turned violent. My sole purpose is to carry out development work, and if anyone obstructs that, I will not tolerate it.”

Verma posted the video of himself explaining the same, acknowledging that whatever happened “should not have happened.” However, in a separate post he also alleged that the man he slapped, identified as Saheb Singh, has an FIR registered against him in an extortion and assault case.

Earlier Assault Case Against AAP Volunteer Saheb Singh

BJP MLA Tajinder Bagga shared some pictures of an FIR that was filed against Saheb Singh, the AAP volunteer who was slapped by Verma. In the post published on the evening of the same day, he wrote, “Saheb Singh, the man who abused Cabinet Minister Shri Parvesh Verma’s family today, is a habitual offender and a criminal. He was previously arrested by Delhi Police in another case.”

He further mentioned the FIR number and other details, writing, “FIR No. 215/26, dated 2 June 2026, was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station under Sections 115, 126(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.” As per media reports, Saheb Singh also had a case of alleged assault against a PWD sanitation worker. He was arrested earlier and is currently out on bail.

According to the complaint registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station, MCD sanitation worker Dhan Bahadur alleged that three-four boys assaulted him. He said that the men forcibly asked him to sit on a scooter and took him away. Later, when the scooter stopped at a corner of a street, he was able to free himself with the help of some people.

Parvesh Verma’s Slap Video Stirs Political Backlash

Opposition leaders and social media users reacted to the Delhi PWD Minister’s slap video demanding strict action against Verma. AAP leaders Sourabh Bhardwaj, Jarnail Singh, and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP leader for resorting to violence on one of their volunteers. However, none of them have yet mentioned the assault case registered against Saheb Singh or the Verma’s allegations yet.

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Social media users, reacting to the video, labeled it as a major disaster for BJP, slamming Verma for his “out of line” behaviour against a man who was only raising public issues. One user wrote, “Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma Slaps a Young Boy on Camera. Only because the guy was asking questions on Corruption in Road Construction.”

Another user addressed Parvesh Verma’s clarification and wrote, “We’ll inevitably hear excuses about how the guy was an AAP plant or acting aggressively, but it doesn't matter. AAP-affiliated or not, every citizen has the right to question public officials. Secondly, as an elected representative, your duty is to exercise restraint and maintain composure, regardless of provocation, if any.”

The netizens demanded an apology from the minister without any “ifs and buts,” with some even demanding resignation from the PWD Ministry as well. While Parvesh Verma did say that he should have handled the incident differently in hindsight, he has not publicly apologized for the same.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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