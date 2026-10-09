Supreme Court Orders Fresh Polls in 50 Wards Across Punjab Following an Inquiry Report Noting “Widespread Violations” in the December 2024 Local Body Polls

The Supreme Court, in March 2025, appointed a one-member commission headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Nirmaljit Kaur to investigate the alleged violations. According to the report placed by the commission, there were instances of serious violations, ranging from snatching, tearing and destroying nomination papers, and also physically assaulting, detaining and threatening candidates.

In total, 50 wards across the Patiala and Moga district were found party to these irregularities. In 28 wards across Patiala district, the candidates from the opposition were blocked from filing nominations, and in some cases, prevented from contesting. Adding to this were the cases of multiple and fake voting, alongside voter intimidations. However, the commission did not state that these incidents directly changed the electoral outcome.

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Similarly, in Moga district, the electoral process in seven wards of Dharamkot were obstructed, candidates were forced to withdraw their nominations and in some cases their nominations were unreasonably rejected. The inquiry revealed a serious issue in the Baghapurana region, where elections in all 15 wards were faced with such violations against the opposition candidates.

Supreme Court Orders Fresh Elections Following the Inquiry Commissions’ Report

Representing the State of Punjab was Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who informed that the State had no objection to accept the recommendations of the inquiry commission.

The Supreme Court Bench ordered the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to supervise the re-polls by nominating at least two or three senior members of the high court bar to act as “observers” in the election process.