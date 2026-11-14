“An opportunity to preserve and take our culture to the global stage”: Why is there a demand for dual citizenship in India, and where does the government stand

AMID THE MULTIPLICITY OF DIPLOMATIC DEBATES that concern India, one of the most significant has been the question of dual citizenship in India, whose proponents have been striving for a reconsideration of the country’s citizenship laws. The demand centres on allowing Indians who acquire the nationality of another country to retain their Indian citizenship, instead of having to surrender their Indian passports.



While this issue has been raised by a section of the Indian diaspora, politicians and political commentators over time, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada — convenor of the “Dual Citizenship for Indians” campaign has been advocating for the reform quite strongly.

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Notably, only a section of the Indian politicians, of which Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor is a prominent face, and has also advocated for the reform in India’s position on dual citizenship.

What is the demand for Dual Citizenship and what does Indian citizenship law say?

Dual citizenship, also known as dual nationality, refers to a legal status in which an individual simultaneously holds the citizenship of two countries and is recognized as a citizen under the respective laws of either country.

India’s legal framework, however, does not permit dual citizenship, Article 9 of the Indian Constitution states that a person who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of a foreign country cannot continue to be an Indian citizen under the relevant constitutional provisions. It states that “No person shall be a citizen of India by virtue of article 5, or be deemed to be a citizen of India by virtue of article 6 or article 8, if he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of any foreign State.”

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Similarly, Section 9 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, provides for the termination of Indian citizenship when an Indian citizen voluntarily acquires the citizenship of another country.

Consequently, an Indian citizen who has voluntarily taken the nationality of another country cannot retain Indian citizenship alongside it.

How has the demand for Dual citizenship evolved?

Among the primary proponents of dual citizenship is the campaign “Dual Citizenship for Indians”, led by Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada. The primary rationale of the campaign rests on the idea of unleashing a robust economic potential of Indians across the world, restoring the values of constitutional equality, and in this process unite the global Indian family, and foster the capacities for achieving the goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”