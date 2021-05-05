Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Dell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Dell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions

The ‘Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform' (SDP) offers powerful, real-time analytics at the edge

Dell Technologies
Customers will get the best out of their Industrial IoT environments with the Dell Technologies certified approach for manufacturing. Wikimedia Commons

In a bid to help customers accelerate investments in connected technology, modern networking, 5G, and analytics, Dell Technologies on Wednesday introduced new solutions and partnerships designed to extract more value from data at the edge.

The company said that the new solutions are part of the company’s edge strategy to deliver fully integrated technologies that allow workloads to run and be managed across multiple clouds and applications.

“Data is the currency of the digital world, and it’s time for customers to take it to the bank,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies.

“The edge is quickly rivaling data centers and public clouds as the location where organizations are gaining valuable insights. By putting compute, storage, and analytics where data is created, we can deliver those data insights in real-time and create new opportunities for businesses,” he said during the Dell Technologies ‘World Experience’ event.

Gartner predicts more than 50 percent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data center or the cloud by 20221.

Dell Technologies
SDP is suitable for processing, saving, and reviewing streaming data in real-time at the edge because of its small footprint. Pixabay

The ‘Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform’ (SDP) offers powerful, real-time analytics at the edge.

With a smaller footprint, SDP is ideal for capturing, storing, and analyzing streaming data in real-time at the edge.

“The Dell Technologies Manufacturing Edge Reference Architecture with PTC helps manufacturing companies derive insights from workstations, computers, mobile devices, and other endpoints within the manufacturing environment,” the company announced.

Integrated with APEX Private Cloud, it offers a high-availability edge framework as-a-Service, so companies can virtualize and containerize applications, removing complexity and saving time.

“Manufacturing customers get a consistent cloud experience and pay only for what they use,” the company added.

“With the Dell Technologies validated solution for manufacturing, customers are empowered to get the most out of their Industrial IoT environments through deployment on the APEX Private Cloud,” said Jonathan Kateman, senior vice president, M&A, and Technology Partnerships, PTC. (IANS/KB)

