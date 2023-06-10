Bihar Museum Biennale to open on Aug 7

The exhibition showcases the artistic documentation of Brasilia, capturing its unique character, essence, and architectural intricacies. It features a collection of photographs that depict symbolic palaces such as the Parliament, the President's residence, the President's office, the Ministries, and a significant number of apartment buildings. These architectural marvels paved the way for the capital's transfer from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia in 1960, forever shaping the urban landscape of Brazil.



Another exhibition titled 'Nature Strikes Back' by the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain will be on view from June 22 to July 21 inviting visitors to explore the darker side of nature and its delicate relationship with human existence.

While documenting the deterioration of the environment, the haunting beauty of his images captivates viewers, inviting them to contemplate the intricate balance between man and nature.



The exhibition features a series of evocative black-and-white photographs, each offering a unique perspective on the decaying remnants of our environment. Both exhibitions have been curated by Dr Pande.