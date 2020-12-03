Card counting is one of the ways to win at blackjack. But does counting cards in blackjack work? Well, there are a lot of factors to consider about card counting. Firstly, you’ll want to know what it is. To put it simply card counting is creating a way to keep mental track of the cards in the game. By doing so you’ll know which cards to expect, which ones will appear on the table, and which ones the dealer will get.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Learning how to count cards is a good way of bringing down the house edge in a casino. However, mastering this process takes time. Blackjack is a game that comes with multiple variants. This means that a different number of decks is used. Usually, card counters go for the blackjack variant that features a single deck.

They do so because it gives them a better chance of winning. However, counting cards in blackjack and any other card game is risky. If you’re caught in a casino then you’re done for. You can kiss your winnings goodbye. But if you play it right you can also walk away with hefty prizes. Just think of the MIT Blackjack Team.

Nowadays, lots of blackjack variants are available online. Unless they’re live games, they don’t feature a human dealer. In other words, you’ll find that these blackjack variants come with RNGs. Thanks to the Random Number Generators the cards dealt are chosen at random. The algorithm behind it makes sure they don’t fit a specific pattern which means the game is fair 100%.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: https://hindi.newsgram.com/

Furthermore, the casino shuffles the deck after each hand. Some blackjack variants also let the players shuffle the deck if they feel like it. This drastically decreases your chances of keeping track of the cards. You can use a bonus to give yourself an upper hand.

ALSO READ: The Oscar Awards Gala Will Not Go Virtual, In-Person Telecast Will Happen

The bottom line is that counting cards in blackjack works, but only if you do it offline. Getting caught is a risk you’ll have to take. Also, counting cards in blackjack is useless online because of the RNGs.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)