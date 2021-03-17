Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Drugs For US Older Adults Linked To Falling Risks
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Drugs For US Older Adults Linked To Falling Risks

From 1999-2017, more than 7.8 billion fall-risk-increasing drug orders were filled by older adults in the US

0
drugs for
Death caused by falls in older adults more than doubled during the same time period. Pixabay

The percentage of adults, 65 and older, who were prescribed a ‘fall- risk-increasing drug climbed to 94 percent in 2017, a significant leap from 57 percent in 1999, suggests a study. The study, published in the journal Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety, also revealed that the rate of death caused by falls in older adults more than doubled during the same time period.

“Our study indicates two trends increasing concurrently at a population level that should be examined at the individual level. Our hope is it will start more conversations on health care teams about the pros and cons of medications prescribed for vulnerable populations,” said researcher Amy Shaver from the University at Buffalo.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The researchers said that even minor falls may be dangerous for older adults. Falls that are not fatal can still result in injuries — such as hip fractures and head traumas — that may drastically lower the remaining quality of life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year in the US, nearly $50 billion is spent on medical costs related to fall injuries among older adults.

ALSO READ: Two Drugs That Are Potent Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

For the study, the research team examined data on deaths due to falls and prescription fills among people 65 and older. Fall-risk-increasing drugs include antidepressants, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, antihypertensives (for high blood pressure), opioids, sedative-hypnotics, and benzodiazepines (tranquilizers such as Valium and Xanax), as well as other nonprescription medications.

From 1999-2017, more than 7.8 billion fall-risk-increasing drug orders were filled by older adults in the US. The majority of the prescriptions were for antihypertensives. However, there was also a sharp rise in the use of antidepressants, from 12 million prescriptions in 1999 to more than 52 million in 2017. Women were also found more likely than men to be prescribed fall-risk-increasing drugs, the study indicated. (IANS/SP)

 

Previous articleA Potential New Target For Anti-Covid-19 Therapies
Next articleChinese Hackers Target Telecom Companies Worldwide

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Delhi Ranked as Most Polluted Capital City Globally: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'World Air Quality Report, 2020', prepared by Swiss organisation IQAir, shows Bangladesh, China, India, and Pakistan account for 49 of the 50 of...
Read more
Lead Story

Significant Portion of Mars Water Trapped With Minerals: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A significant portion of Mars water, between 30 and 99 per cent, is trapped within minerals in the planet's crust, says a new study. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Increased Pregnancy Stress For Expectant Mothers in US: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well as postpartum women in the US. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Delhi Ranked as Most Polluted Capital City Globally: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'World Air Quality Report, 2020', prepared by Swiss organisation IQAir, shows Bangladesh, China, India, and Pakistan account for 49 of the 50 of...
Read more

Significant Portion of Mars Water Trapped With Minerals: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A significant portion of Mars water, between 30 and 99 per cent, is trapped within minerals in the planet's crust, says a new study. The...
Read more

COVID-19 Increased Pregnancy Stress For Expectant Mothers in US: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well as postpartum women in the US. The...
Read more

Taking Microbreaks After Interval During Work May Boost Productivity: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you feel tired while working in the office, chat with a colleague or have a snack as it might help you bounce back...
Read more

Wikimedia To Launch New Paid Service For Tech Giants

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Wikimedia Foundation is planning to launch a new paid service for technology giants that draw on Wikipedia data. The foundation is planning to...
Read more

Chinese Hackers Target Telecom Companies Worldwide

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A hacking group, believed to be working out of China, is reportedly targeting telecom companies around the world in a bid to steal 5G...
Read more

Drugs For US Older Adults Linked To Falling Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The percentage of adults, 65 and older, who were prescribed a 'fall- risk-increasing drug climbed to 94 percent in 2017, a significant leap from...
Read more

A Potential New Target For Anti-Covid-19 Therapies

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has identified a potential new target for anti-Covid-19 therapies. The findings, published in Nature Microbiology, indicated that a coronavirus enzyme called...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada