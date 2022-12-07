'Indian Unicorns' witness significant drop in valuation

"The United Kingdom ranks fourth with 56, while Germany ranks fifth with 36 unicorns. Indeed, the US has at least double the number of unicorns compared to both China and India combined," according to the report.

In May this year, India welcomed its 100th unicorn, which was Bengaluru-based neobank platform Open that raised fresh funds as part of its Series D round, taking its valuation to $1 billion.

Indian startups raised more than $42 billion across 1,583 deals in 2021 and the country added 42 unicorns last year, taking the number to 86.

In the first half of 2022, India added 14 new unicorns, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2022, as the funding winter hit the startup ecosystem which has only gone worse with thousands of employees being asked to go.

The startup ecosystem's funding winter could last another 12 to 18 months.

Only two startups in India, Shiprocket and OneCard, attained unicorn status (valuation $1 billion and above) in the July-September period, mirroring a global trend in decline in the number of new unicorns, a PwC India report showed.

According to the Finbold report, Elon Musk's space company SpaceX ranks top in the US with a valuation of $127 billion, while payment firm Stripe ranks second at $95 billion. Instacart ranks third, valued at $39 billion, followed by Databrick's $38 billion valuation. Meanwhile, gaming company Epic Games ranks fifth at $31.5 billion.