Two Ambanis for America: The Man Who Musk Sees as a Challenge to Starlink's Expansion in India Is an Opportunity for Trump's Oil Ambitions

MARCO RUBIO, US Secretary of State, recently concluded a three day visit to India on October 20-22, 2026, which marks a significant step in America’s quest to maintain the supply of the crude oil from its Venezuelan arsenal. His second visit to India, in a span of less than six months, attracted more eyes when he chose over New Delhi, a traditional destination for the diplomats, a lesser known city in the state of Gujarat — Jamnagar, which currently has a significant role in shaping new dynamics between USA and India.

But one man that has been the center of talk this month is Mukesh Ambani, as of October 24, 2026, holding the title of richest person of India with net worth of around $82 billion according to Forbes. Because he’s the chairman of Reliance that has the world's largest single-site crude oil refinery in Jamnagar, which the Trump’s administration is looking up to.

Ambani, a few days ago, was also at the target of Elon Musk, the world's richest person. Musk is considered an ally of Trump who heavily funded him during the president election back in 2024, has locked his horns with the Indian billionaire by directly addressing him as the ‘Boss of India’ and ‘Dear Prime Minister Ambani,’ a satire borne out of his frustration that his satellite internet provider Starlink is still not being able to enter the Indian market. He alleged Ambani in his post on X, because of him there is an uncertain delay in entry of Starlink in India, which is a disservice to the great people of the country.

But certainly this grudge of Musk towards Ambani couldn’t do away with the possibility of the Trump administration reaching out to Ambani as he is the big fish but not definitely in a small pond. Reliance is one of the world's largest suppliers of refined petroleum products. One petroleum product, diesel, which the US currently is in dire need of, has compelled America to lift sanctions from its imports from Russia, in October. This move, certainly, has weakened the US effort to make Russia impoverished by not making other players buy their energy and oil. This came at a time when he was browbeating every other country and putting tariffs on countries, including India, who were buying cheap Russian oil and allegedly indirectly financing Russia to sustain the war with Ukraine. Due to lack of supply of diesel, Trump doesn’t want the energy prices to go high amid midterm elections scheduled on November 3, 2026.