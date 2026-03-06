The Emergence of Protection of Personality Rights in India

In the digital era where identity is itself a tradable and monetisable commodity, Indian law is increasingly pressed to answer a basic question: “Who controls a person’s persona?”

Public figures across domains now routinely approach courts, complaining that their faces, voices, names and even characteristic gestures are being exploited without consent to be monetised, often through manipulated videos, fake endorsements and AI-generated deepfakes. As the Indian law still lacks a dedicated statute governing personality rights, Indian courts have pieced together protection through constitutional privacy, intellectual property regimes and equitable doctrines.

This article traces the emergence of personality rights in India, the key judicial milestones, the recent spike in AI- and deepfake-driven litigation, and the fragmented legal framework that currently governs the field. While courts have been agile in adapting old doctrines to new harms, the time is ripe for a coherent statutory regime.

The legal system was not designed for a world in which a person’s face can be algorithmically grafted onto another’s body, or their voice synthetically cloned and manipulated at scale. Yet such technologies are now easily accessible and widely deployed.

Indian courts increasingly encounter disputes over fake endorsements, manipulated images and videos of celebrities, the unauthorised use of public figures’ names in titles, and deepfakes created to mislead, defame or commercially exploit their reputation. The common grievance is simple but profound: identity is being appropriated without consent.

What are Personality Rights

Personality rights, internationally akin to the “right of publicity”, protect an individual’s control over the commercial and reputational use of their identity—name, image, likeness, voice, signature and other distinctive attributes. These rights occupy a hybrid space. On one hand, identity is deeply personal: unauthorised manipulation of images or voice can humiliate and damage reputation and undermine autonomy, aligning personality rights with privacy and dignity.

On the other, for celebrities and public figures, persona functions as a valuable economic asset at the heart of endorsement markets and brand-building, thereby resembling an intangible property interest.