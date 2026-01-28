UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Petition Filed Against Law on Caste-Based Discrimination Targeting Non-SC/ST/OBC Groups

On January 28, 2026, a petition was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India for urgent listing. The petition challenges the constitutional validity of the University Grants Commission’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

The counsel orally mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and submitted that certain provisions of the new regulations promote discrimination against another category. “The urgency is that there are provisions in the regulations that have the effect of promoting discrimination against people belonging to the general classes,” the counsel submitted.

Responding to the submission, the CJI remarked, “We are also aware of what is happening.” The counsel informed the Court that defects in the petition would be cured on the same day and sought an early listing. The case has been filed as Rahul Diwan and Others v. Union of India (Diary No. 5477/2026). Directing the counsel, the CJI said, “Give your case number, make sure the defects are cured.”