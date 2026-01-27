New UGC Regulations Put Modi Government Against Its Own Vote Bank; It is Also BJP vs BJP

The regulations, which came into effect on January 13, 2026, require universities and colleges to set up Equal Opportunity Centres, equity committees, campus vigilance squads, helplines, and designated ambassadors to counter discriminatory practices and promote equality. Discrimination is defined broadly, with particular focus on SC, ST, and OBC students. Institutions face penalties for non-compliance, including the possible loss of UGC recognition or funding.

While the government maintains that the rules are intended to prevent caste-based discrimination and ensure fairness and accountability in higher education, critics argue that the framework is vague, one-sided, and open to misuse.

Speaking to PTI, Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student at Delhi University, warned that the regulations could significantly disrupt campus life. “The new regulations will create complete chaos in colleges as the burden of proof will now be completely shifted on to the accused, and there are no safeguards for wrongly accused students,” he said.

Calling the rules “draconian in nature”, Tripathi added, “The definition of victim is already predetermined. The victim can be anyone in the campus.” He also warned that the proposed equity squads would lead to constant monitoring. “With the proposed Equity squads, it will be akin to living under constant surveillance inside the campus,” he said, adding that students from several Delhi colleges were expected to join the protest.

On Republic Day, January 26, 2026, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri in Uttar Pradesh resigned from his post, publicly opposing the new rules. Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Uttar Pradesh PCS officer, said his decision was based on issues of self-respect and accountability to society. Referring to the regulations as a “black law”, he said they would spoil the academic environment and should be withdrawn immediately. He also criticised the new UGC guidelines, claiming that paragraphs 2, 5, 6, and 7 were exploitative and discriminatory against general category students.