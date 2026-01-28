Top NITs, IIITs & GFTIs Accepting JEE Main 2026 Scores

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is one of the highly competitive engineering exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main is the exam required for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Plan courses at NITs (National Institutes of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology), and other GFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) and institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments. Candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) must first pass the JEE Main exam with the required cutoff score. Every year lakhs of students take the JEE Main exam, so the competition is high, and there is a limited number of seats in these institutes.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam is scheduled from January 21 to 29, 2026. It is held twice a year, so the session 2 exam dates have been revised and will take place between April 2 and 9, 2026. Through JoSSA Counselling, the JEE Main scores are used for seat allocations.