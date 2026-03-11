Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely: Heads to Roll in NCERT as Supreme Court Directs Dissociation of Chairperson Michel Danino From All Responsibilities

The directions came during the hearing of a suo motu case concerning a section titled “Corruption in the Judiciary” that appeared in the recently released Class 8 social science textbook. The court expressed serious concern about the inclusion of the chapter, stating that the material could present a distorted picture of the judiciary to young students.

The bench observed that the individuals involved either lacked adequate understanding of the judicial system or had knowingly misrepresented facts. “At the outset we have no reason to doubt that Professor Michel Danino along with Ms Diwakar and Mr Alok Prasanna Kumar either does not have reasonable knowledge about the Indian judiciary or they deliberately knowingly misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of the Indian judiciary before students of Class 8…,” the court said.

The court further added that the persons responsible had no reason to be “associated in any manner with preparation of curriculum or finalisation of textbooks for the next generation.”

The bench also expressed shock when NCERT informed the court that the chapter had already been rewritten and was planned to be included in textbooks for the 2026–27 academic session. The judges said they were “disturbed” by this development, noting that the agency appeared to have proceeded with revisions despite the court’s earlier objections.

This information was revealed in an affidavit filed by NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, who had earlier been issued a notice asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him. The court pointed out that the affidavit did not clearly identify the experts who had rewritten the chapter or explain how the revised version was approved.