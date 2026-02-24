Colonial-Era Architect Sir Edwin Lutyens’ Great-Grandson Reacts to Replacement of His Ancestor’s Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The event was attended by many dignitaries, along with the family of Rajaji. Other attendees included Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan; the Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and the Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, among several others.

The news about the bust of Rajaji was announced during the 131st episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat. He said during his segment that, “Today, the country is leaving behind the symbols of slavery and has begun to value symbols related to Indian culture.”

Rajaji served as the last Governor-General of India when the country became a republic in 1950. Chakravarti Rajagopalachari was an independence activist born in Thorapalli village in the Madras Presidency under the British Raj. He hailed from a Hindu Brahmin family and was married to Alamelu Mangalamma.

He was a devout follower of Mahatma Gandhi and even participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920. He also served on the Working Committee of the Indian National Congress from 1922 to 1942. He later became the Chief Minister of his home state of Madras, now known as Tamil Nadu from 1952 to 1954.

Decades later, the bust of Rajaji has now been placed at the presidential palace, replacing Sir Edwin Lutyens. Journalist and writer Mathew Ridley, the great-grandson of Lutyens, took to X to share a photograph of Sir Edwin Lutyens’ bust from when it was installed at the site.